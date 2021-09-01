How valuable is the current Luton Town squad and how do they compare to league rivals Milwall and Coventry City? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value

The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 24 EFL Championship clubs clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham and Dael Fry of Middlesbrough are considered amongst the most valuable players at their respective clubs

Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?

Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from highest to lowest.

Total squad value: £133.34m MVP: Aleksandar Mitrovic Average age: 26.6 Foreign players: 21
Total squad value: £111.69m MVP: Rhian Brewster Average age: 27.2 Foreign players: 14
Total squad value: £101.79m MVP: David Brooks Average age: 25.1 Foreign players: 11
Total squad value: £70.7m MVP: Grady Diangana Average age: 25.8 Foreign players: 8
Total squad value: £52.47m MVP: Tyrese Campbell Average age: 26.3 Foreign players: 12
Total squad value: £43.65m MVP: Dael Fry Average age: 27.1 Foreign players: 9
Total squad value: £40.77m MVP: James Garner Average age: 25.9 Foreign players: 15
Total squad value: £39.6m MVP: Lucas Joao Average age: 26.7 Foreign players: 13
Total squad value: £36.81m MVP: Matt Grimes Average age: 24.5 Foreign players: 19
Total squad value: £35.55m MVP: Ben Brereton-Diaz Average age: 23.9 Foreign players: 8
Total squad value: £35.10 MVP: Ivan Sunjic Average age: 27.9 Foreign players: 11
Total squad value: £35.01 MVP: Han-Noah Massengo Average age: 25.9 Foreign players: 8
Total squad value: £34.56m MVP: Alan Browne Average age: 25.6 Foreign players: 16
Total squad value: £33.26 MVP: Sean Morrison Average age: 26.7 Foreign players: 17
Total squad value: £32.4m MVP: Jason Knight Average age: 27.4 Foreign players: 13
Total squad value: £32.15m MVP: Jed Wallace Average age: 27.8 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £30.96m MVP: Ilias Chair Average age: 26.5 Foreign players: 15
Total squad value: £27.77m MVP: Isaac Mbenza Average age: 25.9 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £27.05m MVP: Mads Juel Andersen Average age: 23.6 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £16.97m MVP: Sonny Bradley Average age: 26.9 Foreign players: 10
Total squad value: £14.94m MVP: Gustavo Hamer Average age: 25.7 Foreign players: 13
Total squad value: £11.52m MVP: Kevin Stewart Average age: 25.3 Foreign players: 8
Total squad value: £10.8m MVP: George Honeyman Average age: 24.9 Foreign players: 5
Total squad value: £8.10m MVP: Jack Marroitt Average age: 24.2 Foreign players: 8