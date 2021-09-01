How valuable is the current Luton Town squad and how do they compare to league rivals Milwall and Coventry City? Championship clubs ranked by total squad value
The summer transfer window is closed for another year and the 24 EFL Championship clubs clubs have their squads in place to take them through to January (barring any late free agents coming in).
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 4:10 pm
Who has the most valuable combined team? Who is each club’s Most Valuable Player (MVP)? and which clubs are relying on the most non-English talents?
Here are the 24 Championship clubs ranked by their squads value on September 1, 2021 from highest to lowest.
(All stats via Transfermarkt).