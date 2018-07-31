Howells thrilled to see Wilkinson as Luton chairman

Former Hatter Jake Howells was overjoyed to see the club appoint David Wilkinson as chairman recently.

When Nick Owen left the role back in August 2017, having spent nine years as chairman, Luton took their time in naming a replacement, with Wilkinson, who had been deputy chairman, voted into the role in April by his fellow directors.

Howells, who played 334 games during almost 10 years with the club, said: “David Wilkinson becoming the actual chairman, I couldn’t think of a better bloke.

“Honestly, I absolutely adore him as a person, I adore all of them, don’t get me wrong, but for me David was amazing and always has been there for me personally.

“He’s the nicest person in the world and I think that says it all that he got voted in.

“He loves Luton Town of course, they all do and I’ve even spoke to him since he got the job just to say congratulations, as it couldn’t have gone to a better person.

“He’s just so humble and he’s perfect.

"It’s nice to see he’s got the head of it to push it a bit more, because he’s absolutely fantastic and I’m absolutely delighted for him as I knew he’d be over the moon.”

