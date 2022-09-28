Huddersfield appoint former Hertha Berlin assistant Fotheringham as manager in time for Luton midweek trip

New Huddersfield manager Mark Fotheringham

Luton Town’s Championship rivals Huddersfield Town have appointed former Hertha Berlin and FC IngolstadtI coach Mark Fotheringham as the club’s new manager.

The Terriers had sacked Danny Schofield recently, following a poor start to the season, which has seen them languishing in the relegation zone following a campaign where they reached the play-offs, beaten at Wembley by Nottingham Forest.

The 38-year-old Scotsman, who became Celtic’s youngest ever debutant as a 16-year-old in 2000, also playing for Dundee, Norwich City and Notts County during a 17-year career, has agreed a contract until 2025.

After retiring from playing, Fotheringham was assistant manager at Fulham, coached in the German second tier with Karlsruher SC, before spending two years at Cowdenbeath.

He then returned to Germany to help FC Ingolstadt 04 gain promotion to 2. Bundesliga and was most recently at Hertha Berlin, serving as assistant coach to former Fulham boss Felix Magath.

Terriers’ Head of Football Leigh Bromby said: “We have explored a wide range of options in our search for our next head coach, and Mark became our first choice after our very first meeting.

"His beliefs in coaching and football fit very well with our methods at the club, and we also believe he can also add to what we do because of who he has worked for and with during his career so far.

“Mark has worked at some top clubs with some of the best coaches around.

"His most recent spell came last season at a big city side in Hertha Berlin under a manager who has been right at the top of the game for many successful years in Felix Magath.

"Before that, he worked under Michael Henke at Ingolstadt – a man who has won the Champions League twice as a coach.

"That adds to his other experience across the UK and Europe that he’s accumulated as a coach and a player since the age of 16.

“He believes in an aggressive, intense, front-foot style of play, just as we do. That was vitally important.

“The ability to lead and motivate our squad and staff was also high on the requirements for this appointment, and they are qualities that Mark exudes naturally.

"You feel it when you meet him, and that is backed up by the testimony of many big names in football who he’s worked with, both alongside him as a coach and as a player under him.

“I know that Huddersfield Town fans will get right behind Mark, the coaching staff, and the players as we work together to drive us up the Sky Bet Championship table.”