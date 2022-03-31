Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Luton Town host Millwall this weekend as the Championship returns following the international break.

The Hatters took all three points in the reverse fixture thanks to a brace from Harry Cornick - however the victory was their first against the Lions since 2005.

Luton have suffered five defeats and drawn another four times in their previous ten matches and will be hoping October’s win is a turning point against the Londoners.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. 'Several clubs' targeting Blades loanee A number of clubs are thought to be monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White during his loane spell at Bramall Lane. The midfielder has nine goals and seven assists in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. (Pete O'Rourke)

2. Bournemouth battle Premier League clubs for youngster Bournemouth are in the race to sign Charlton Athletic defender Lucas Ness. Norwich and Burnley are also keen on the 22-year-old. (Football League World)

3. QPR keeping tabs on Imps keeper QPR are reportedly considering a summer swoop for Lincoln City goalkeeper Jordan Wright. The 23-year-old has impressed in only six appearances for the League One club this season. (Football League World)

4. Ex-Posh boss favourite for League One job Former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is among the bookies favourites to take over at AFC Wimbledon. The 50-year-old has been out of work since he left London Road last month. (The News)