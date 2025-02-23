Huge blow for Luton as key defensive duo are ruled out of Watford clash with injury

By Mike Simmonds
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 11:17 BST

Championship: Watford v Luton Town

Luton are without influential defensive duo Kal Naismith and Mark McGuinness for this afternoon’s derby day clash against Watford.

Naismith, who has been in impressive form since returning to Kenilworth Road on loan from Bristol City last month, is out with a hamstring problem, while Mark McGuinness misses out due to a knee injury, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters both coming in. Boss Matt Bloomfield has also dropped striker Elijah Adebayo to the bench, with skipper Carlton Morris returning after illness kept him out from Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Midfielder Jordan Clark is also back after an ankle injury kept him out of the last two games, while recent addition Christ Makosso makes the bench for the first time since his transfer window move from RWD Molenbeek, as Bloomfield said: “We got one point (from our last two games), so we are disappointed not to have got more, frustrated not to have got more. That’s been and gone, we can only influence what’s to come and we have to make sure we influence Sunday.”

Kal Naismith misses out against Watford this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media ImagesKal Naismith misses out against Watford this afternoon - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images
Hornets: Egil Selvik, Jeremy Ngakia, Kevin Keben, Tom Ince, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Imran Louza (C), Mamadou Doumbia, Tom Dele-Bashiru, James Abankwah, Yasser Larocci, Edo Kayembe. Subs: Jonathan Bond, Franciso Sierralta, Mattie Pollock, Rocco Vata, Vakoun Bayo, James Morris, Ryan Andrews, Leo Ramirez-Espain, Amin Nabizada.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Amari'i Bell, Izzy Jones, Marvelous Nakamba, Liam Walsh, Alfie Doughty, Thelo Aasgaard, Carlton Morris, Lasse Nordas. Subs: Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Joe Johnson, Josh Bowler, Christ Makosso, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown, Millenic Alli, Shandon Baptiste. Referee: Andrew Kitchen.

