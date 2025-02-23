Huge blow for Luton as key defensive duo are ruled out of Watford clash with injury

Championship: Watford v Luton Town

Naismith, who has been in impressive form since returning to Kenilworth Road on loan from Bristol City last month, is out with a hamstring problem, while Mark McGuinness misses out due to a knee injury, Mads Andersen and Reuell Walters both coming in. Boss Matt Bloomfield has also dropped striker Elijah Adebayo to the bench, with skipper Carlton Morris returning after illness kept him out from Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle.

Midfielder Jordan Clark is also back after an ankle injury kept him out of the last two games, while recent addition Christ Makosso makes the bench for the first time since his transfer window move from RWD Molenbeek, as Bloomfield said: “We got one point (from our last two games), so we are disappointed not to have got more, frustrated not to have got more. That’s been and gone, we can only influence what’s to come and we have to make sure we influence Sunday.”