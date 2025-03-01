Huge 'relief' for Bloomfield to finally celebrate his first victory as Luton manager

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield enjoys his first victory - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Town pick up welcome three points against Portsmouth

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield labelled picking up his first win at the ninth attempt of asking as a huge ‘relief’ following this afternoon’s crucial 1-0 victory over Portsmouth.

Town went into the game sitting five points adrift at the foot of the table and on a 12-game losing run themselves, seeing fixtures starting to run out, just 12 remaining before they did battle with the south coast opponents. However, Jordan Clark’s only goal of the contest on 25 minutes, the recalled midfielder starting the move inside his own D and then blasting home once visiting midfielder Marlon Pack had diverted Jacob Brown’s cross on to the post, breathed some much-needed life into the hosts’ battle to stay up.

It also allowed Bloomfield to finally enjoy a triumph, having gone well over a month since replacing Rob Edwards at the helm, as speaking afterwards, he said: “Relief is probably the biggest emotion right now, it's been a long time coming, too long. I wanted to come in and have an immediate impact and that hasn’t been the case and you guys know the emotion that carries but it's a fantastic feeling to get that one over the line today. It was emotional, relief, it's been a tough week. I've lived it this week, but the boys have been great, worked, we’ve been honest and they know how much we needed a win today.

"There were some anxious moments, it wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch. We’ve probably played more fluently and better in other games, absolutely, but to show that character and desire to get it over the line is what this club stands for and it was lovely to see that today. It's crucial as it shows it's (fighting spirit) still there. It's not been there often enough this season and this doesn't dissipate the disappointment of last Sunday (2-0 loss to local rivals Watford) and where we are. We understand where we are and it's not all fixed in one day.

"We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves, but to see some smiles around the ground at the end and see the boys celebrate together and have those moments, it's what we do this job for. It’s why we’re involved in sport, to win together, to go through hard times together and come out the other side, but it’s only one day and it’s only win. We absolutely believe in what we’re trying to do and we have to use this as a springboard to move forward.”