Hull sack manager Arveladze just hours before Luton game

Shota Arveladze has been sacked by Hull City this morning

Hull City have made the surprise decision to part company with head coach Shota Arveladze just hours before their home match against Luton Town this evening.

The former Rangers striker and Georgian international was appointed in January, as he guided the Tigers to Championship safety last term, finishing 19th in the Championship.

After splashing the cash over the summer to bring in a number of new signings, Arveladze had started the current season impressively, with City unbeaten in their opening four league games, but a run of five defeats from six matches, including four losses in a row, saw the Tigers act.

Assistant head coach Peter van der Veen will also leave the club with immediate effect, Andy Dawson named interim head coach until a permanent appointment is made, and will take charge against the Hatters this evening, the match live on Sky Sports at 8pm.

A statement from chairman Acun Ilıcalı said: "During the international break, we had a number of meetings with Shota to discuss the direction of the team and the future of the club.

"As these meetings went on, it became clear our views weren't aligned so we have made the decision to part ways.

"Shota and Peter leave with our thanks, greatest respect and fond wishes for the future.