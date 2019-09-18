Hull sell out full allocation for Luton trip

Hull City have sold out their full allocation of tickets for Saturday's Championship trip to Luton Town.

The Tigers go into the game a point below the Hatters in the table after just picking up one win in the league so far.

However, they will be cheered on in Bedfordshire by over 1,000 fans as a statement on the Tigers' website said: "The last remaining tickets were snapped up on Wednesday morning as fans look forward to the Tigers’ first visit to Kenilworth Road for more than 12 years.

"Thank you for your support."