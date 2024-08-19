Hull sign Ecuador midfielder previously linked with a move to Kenilworth Road

Tigers snap up youngster on season-long loan

The 20-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to Kenilworth Road last term, as Luton sent scouts out to South America to watch the defensive midfielder help his Ecuadorian side LDU Quito win the Copa Sudamericana. Zambrano played 65 times for the reigning Serie A champions in total after coming through the ranks, scoring his second goal during his final appearance for the club when beating Macará 4-0 recently.

It was claimed that Zambrano, who also represented his country’s U20 side on 14 occasions, was the subject of a bid by the Hatters last term, although that was rejected at the time by Luton boss Rob Edwards. Discussing the youngster back in September, the Town chief had said: “I know the name, we are starting to maybe cast the net out a little bit wider, but there’s a number of young players who have been on the radar that we’ve had a look at. There’s a lot of people in that big net at the moment, a lot of names that we’ll keep looking at over the coming months.”