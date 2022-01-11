Hylton and Berry to face Stevenage as Luton confirm strong team for development clash at Canaries ground

Danny Hylton is due to play against Stevenage this afternoon

Luton have confirmed a strong side will take to the field at Hitchin Town this afternoon to face League Two Stevenage Borough in a development squad friendly.

Midfielder Luke Berry is due to play after his goalscoring cameo against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup on Sunday, with striker Danny Hylton, who came on for the final 10 minutes, also featuring.

Meanwhile, Gabe Osho, Dan Potts and Glen Rea are expected to be involved, along with young midfielder Elliot Thorpe and goalkeeper Harry Isted.

The match at Top Field starts at 1pm and tickets can be purchased online or on the gate.