Hylton and Brown get minutes for Luton during behind closed doors friendly

Striker Danny Hylton has confirmed he made a successful return for the Hatters after coming through a behind closed doors friendly against a Chinese Super League team yesterday.

Luton took on their opponents at the Brache, and although the result has not been made public, Hylton tweeted afterwards: "First game, tick."

The 30-year-old hasn't kicked a ball for the Hatters since pre-season when he featured against Welwyn Garden City, with his last competitive outing, a 4-0 win over Doncaster in March 2019.

Town's first team sports scientist Luke Sanders tweeted: "Buzzing to see this guy back after a long period of time.

"All a result of the quality work he performs day in day out and what a boy to work with!"

There was further good news for Town boss Graeme Jones, with on-loan Chelsea midfielder Izzy Brown also getting his first minute since tearing his hamstring in the 7-0 defeat at Brentford in November.

Ahead of the match, he tweeted: "First session back today, feels good to be back training with the team."

Meanwhile, after commenting on Hylton's original tweet after the friendly, the striker responded with: "Was a pleasure sharing the pitch with you ya rolls Royce."