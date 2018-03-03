Hylton back as Town make three changes for United clash

Striker Danny Hylton is back in the Luton line-up for their League Two trip to Cambridge United this afternoon.

The striker returns for his first start since the 1-0 win over Morecambe on January 20, while Dan Potts is back after his two game ban, with James Justin dropping to the bench.

Lawson D'Ath also comes back into the side in place of Andrew Shinnie, with Harry Cornick missing out completely.

Striker Elliot Lee and club captain Scott Cuthbert are both fit enough to take their place among the substitutes too.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Alan Sheehan (C), Glen Rea, Flynn Downes, Olly Lee, Lawson D'Ath, Luke Berry, James Collins, Danny Hylton.

Subs: James Shea, James Justin, Scott Cuthbert, Andrew Shinnie, Jake Jervis, Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee.

United: David Forde, Bradley Halliday, Gary Deegan (C). Greg Taylor, Billy Waters, Uche Ikpeazu, Harrison Dunk, George Taft, Liam O'Neil, Jevani Brown, Medy Elito.

Subs: Dimitar Mitov, Jake Carroll, Leon Legge, Jabo Ibehre, George Maris, David Amoo, Paul Lewis.