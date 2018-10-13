Hylton back on the bench for Luton

Striker Danny Hylton is back for the Hatters at Barnsley this afternoon, named on the substitutes bench.

The forward hasn’t featured since the 3-2 win over Shrewsbury Town in August, going off at hallf time.

Town manager Nathan Jones has made one change to his side, bringing in James Justin for Elliot Lee, who misses out with a hamstring injury.

For the hosts, top scorer Kieffer Moore misses out, but ex-Hatter Cameron McGeehan starts in midfield.

Tykes: Jack Walton, Dimitri Cavare, Ethan Pinnock ©, Liam Lindsay, Ben Williams, Jacob Brown, Brad Potts, George Moncur, Mike Bahre, Cameron McGeehan, Alex Mowatt.

Subs: Henry Kendrick, Ryan Hedges, Jared Bird, Adam Jackson, Daniel Pinillos, Mamadou Thiam, Victor Adeboyejo.

Hatters: James Shea, James Justin, Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Matty Pearson, Glen Rea (C), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, James Justin, Jorge Grant, James Collins, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Harry Isted, Alan McCormack, Alan Sheehan, Aaron Jarvis, Danny Hylton, Andrew Shinnie, Kazenga LuaLua.