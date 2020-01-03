Hylton could now stay with Luton as Jones wants to assess him personally

Luton striker Danny Hylton isn’t expected to be sent out on loan during the transfer window as manager Graeme Jones wants to run the rule over him personally.

The 30-year-old, who has scored 58 goals in 118 games for Town after arriving from Oxford United in the summer of 2017, hasn't featured since March 23, 2019, due to a persistent knee injury.

Jones had previously stated that like team-mate Glen Rea, who spent a month with National League side Woking, Hylton would need a loan move to build up his match fitness before being considered ready for the Championship.

However, with the forward potentially becoming a free agent in the summer, that now might not happen, as the Town chief said: “I’m not sure about the loan, because Danny’s (contract is) up in the summer, I would like to assess Danny for us first.

“He’s had a good week’s training and I would say he’s now up-to-speed, but he hasn’t played any minutes on a full-sized football pitch.

“So, we’re in the next stage of his progression, the next stage of his rehab and we’ll see where we are maybe next week.”