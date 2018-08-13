Hylton expected to miss Baggies trip

Striker Danny Hylton is expected to miss tomorrow’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Championship side West Bromwich Albion with a thigh injury.

The forward was back for Town’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday, having missed the opening day defeat at Portsmouth due to suspension.

We’ll go there with a strong squad as we feel that is needed as we can’t go there and make 11 changes. Nathan Jones

He now appears to be out of the trip to the Hawthorns too, as boss Nathan Jones said: “Hylts picked up a little thigh thing (against Sunderland), so he’s a doubt for tomorrow, he won’t be involved tomorrow.

“That’s the only one, everyone else has general fatigue and so on, after a couple of tough games, you’re going to get that, as we go into a real tough period.

“Along with James Collins, Elliot Lee can do that (play upfront) and young (Aaron) Jarvis is in real good form as well.

“We have options, we know that, it’s important we use those.”

On what kind of side he will pick to face the Baggies, who earned a first win of the season by beating Norwich City 4-3 on Saturday, Jones added: “We have to make sure that we plan our month, we have to take every game individually and as it comes, but we also have to plan as you can’t just flog 11 players for six games in this month.

“You have to get some continuity, yes, but you also have to make sure that you use your squad and that’s what we’ll do tomorrow.

“We’ll go there with a strong squad as we feel that is needed as we can’t go there and make 11 changes as with all due respect, they are a fantastic football club and we’ll treat the tie with the respect it deserves.”