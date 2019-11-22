Hylton expected to start training again in December

Town boss Graeme Jones has confirmed striker Danny Hylton could be back on the training pitch for the Hatters next month.

The 30-year-old forward is yet to feature under Jones in a competitive match after suffering a recurrence of his knee injury which required an operation back in August.

Hyton, who has netted 58 times in 118 games for the Hatters since arriving from Oxford United, hasn’t played since March 23, in a 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers.

When asked about his recovery this afternoon, Jones said: “He’s doing great.

“He won’t be fit until December, so we can rule him out, but I’ve got a clear idea of where he is.

“He’ll start training in December, so he’s improving, he’s getting stronger, but he won’t contribute in the next 10 days.”