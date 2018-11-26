Hylton faces a battle to get back in against Bradford after suspension ends

Hatters boss Nathan Jones knows that striker Danny Hylton faces a real battle on his hands to regain a place in the side for tomorrow night's League One clash against Bradford City at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old completed his three match ban for a red card against Rochdale at the weekend, although with the Checkatrade Trophy thrown in for good measure, it was in essence a four game absence.

Without him, Luton have won all both league games and progressed in the FA Cup, scoring 10 goals, including putting five past Plymouth, so Jones is aware Town’s talisman might have to be remain patient.

He said: “It’s good to have as many options as you can and Danny comes back into the squad which is vital, because he’s a big player for us.

“To have him chomping at the bit like he is, it’s good for us and good for the squad.

"But we have that now, the type of squad we want, that competition.

“Dan Potts’ absence is exactly the same, Alan Sheehan being out, we’re talking about players who last year were judged in the best 11 players in the league.

“In terms of Marek Stech, Luke Berry, these are all players who got in the best 11 and at the minute these are not playing in our team.

“There is an element of patience needed, but the environment dictates that and then it creates that competition which is very good.

“Also Jorge Grant who got team in the year (for Notts County), so we’ve got five who got in the team of the year, are currently not in our team."

On how Hylton has been since the red card three weeks ago, Jones continued: “He’s been frustrated, but it’s a harsh red, it really is.

"It’s definitely a yellow, but probably the reaction of the players made the ref’s mind up.

“The ref made it up very, very quickly, that’s fine, but he’s got to make sure he’s not in those situations, because there’s a lot of decisions that go against Danny, there really is.

“If you analyse everything, analyse what type of person he is, he’s great to have around, he really is.

"It’s just we’d like to have him available for a few more games, so something might have to give.”

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie was pleased to see Hylton back in contention once more, but knows getting back into side will be tough after Town's 3-1 win at Gillingham on Saturday.

He said: "It was frustrating that Danny’s red card, it wasn’t a bad one for Danny to be honest.

"He tried to make a tackle, it’s not his strong point and he caught the guy.

“But Hylts is just like any other player at the club. If you come back from suspension but the team is doing well, you’re going to have to just wait for your chances to get in, because once the team’s winning, no-one really deserves to lose their place.

“Collo (James Collins), obviously Harry (Cornick) has come in and been superb for us.

“Danny will know that though, he’s an experienced player and he knows no-one just walks straight back into the team, so he’ll understand that.”

Meanwhile, Elliot Lee also welcomed the return of his team-mate and the battle for places, adding: “We’ve got another great striker in Hylts coming back, but he’s got to earn his way back in the team now as this team is playing brilliant at the minute.

“It’s all good competition for the team and it’s all going to push us forward.”