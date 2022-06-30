Hylton: I felt like a superhero when wearing protective mask during first season at Luton

Danny Hylton wears his protective mask during a game against Wycombe Wanderers

Departing Luton striker Danny Hylton revealed he felt ‘like a superhero’ when wearing a protective mask during the early stages of his Luton career.

Having been clattered by Grimsby defender Shaun Pearson in a 2-1 home defeat on September 10, 2016, Hylton returned to the fray a week later wearing something that wouldn’t have looked out of place in the Phantom of the Opera.

The goals started to flow, netting nine in 11 outings, as it was finally removed following a run of six matches without finding the net, coincidentally in the 1-1 draw at the Mariners, Hylton himself soon back on the scoresheet a game later, with a double in a 5-2 Checkatrade Trophy success over Yeovil.

Speaking about his affinity with wearing the mask, he said: “Firstly that was one of the most painful things I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“That guy had the hardest head I’ve ever experienced in my life.

"We were losing 1-0 and Glen Rea scored, I remember seeing it on the screen in the hospital when I was sat there so that was nice but then I put the mask on and actually quite enjoyed it.

“I started scoring a few goals whilst wearing it and became a bit superstitious.

"I didn’t need to wear it anymore but I kept it on, it was like a superhero with his cape on, so I kept persisting with it really.”

One of the goals he managed in that time came against Morecambe, which for Hylton represented something of an abnormality, curling home from 25 yards in the 2-0 win at the then called Globe Arena.

Out of the 62 times he found the net for the Hatters in 170 appearances, it was only one of two that was struck from outside the box, the second coming well over five years later in the 1-0 success over Derby County last term.

Discussing his close range efforts, he said: “I don’t know how people score from outside the box, it’s a long way!

"The Morecambe one I remember that goal as well, I don’t score too many goals outside the box so that was nice.

"Any goal is nice but I’d much rather tap it in from a yard or two, like the one off Luke Berry.”

With 27 goals to his game, a tally that still remains his best in a campaign, it represented a superb first season at Kenilworth Road for the forward.

Although Luton couldn’t make it through the play-offs, it was a terrific personal effort by the striker, as he was named in the PFA team of the year and shortlisted for Player of the Year award as well.

He added: “Personally it was my best season.

"As a team it was gutting to fall short, obviously losing to Blackpool in the play-offs, but I’m not quite sure how I didn’t win the best player actually, I think John Marquis won it!

"I’m only messing he deserved it that year and it was nice to be recognised because I’d never had that.