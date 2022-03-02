Hylton insists Luton will relish their 'underdog' role against Chelsea as he urges Town to make it as 'nasty' as possible for the Blues

Luton striker Danny Hylton

Luton striker Danny Hylton is confident his side will relish the challenge of being the underdog in their FA Cup fifth round tie with Chelsea this evening and look to make it as ‘nasty’ as they possible can for the Premier League visitors .

The Hatters go up against a team full of international stars who have won the competition eight times in their history, only just missing out on a ninth last season when beaten 1-0 in the final by Leicester City.

To give themselves any chance of righting that result, they will need to get through against a Luton outfit high on confidence following a run of nine wins from 13 which has lifted Nathan Jones' men up to sixth in the Championship.

Although understandably favourites for the tie, Hylton insists that could play into the Hatters' hands, saying: "Luton love being the underdog.

"We love playing against a bigger team and people giving us no chance.

"It’s going to be like that on Wednesday, everyone else fully expects us to lose outside of Luton and our team.

“It’s a game we’ll go into full of confidence and we’ll give them respect but if we do it right we believe we can win on the day.

“I don’t think it’s our way of giving too much respect, but I mean that in a respectful way.

"We watch them on Match of the Day every week and see them on Sky Sports.

"We know these players are top, top players and we’re going to enjoy the occasion, but we’re going to enjoy running around, kicking them, getting amongst them and making it scrappy.

“If you want to have a football game with Chelsea there’s only going to be one winner.

"They’re the best players in the world but they’re not going to want tempo, making it nasty and getting amongst them.

“We’ll need to do all these things, then we’ll have to be good on the ball as well. We have to be brave.

“I’ve got to try to get near them first though, I might not be able to get close enough!

"Whoever plays we’ll enjoy it, work hard and we’ll see what happens.”

Although Chelsea have injury worries following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, Hylton knows that whatever XI boss Thomas Tuchel sends out will represent an almighty challenge for the Hatters.

He continued: “Whoever Chelsea put out they’re going to be good.

"They can play their 23s and they’re going to be a good team.

"It’s Chelsea and we’ll give them the respect they deserve but it’s a game we’ll go into, we’ll have a way of playing and if we do it right, work hard and do the things we do, we believe it’s a game we can win.”

When asked if he thought if the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager had ever heard of him before, he added: “I think he’s sent all the clips.

"I think N’Golo Kante will be quaking in his boots over the next few days.