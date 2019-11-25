Hylton is back out on the grass for Hatters

Luton striker Danny Hylton took his first steps towards a return for the Hatters after getting back out on the grass today.

The 30-year-old, who has not featured for Town in a competitive game since the 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in March, was shown running out in training by the club’s official Twitter account.

Although he won’t be featuring for the Hatters yet, with Luton at home to Charlton tomorrow night, there was better news for defender Martin Cranie, who missed Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds United.

Speaking at this afternoon’s press conference, Town boss Graeme Jones said: “Danny’s ran today, which was good to see.

"Martin’s running, so we’ll have a decision to make there, and everyone’s available, so I'm really pleased."

When asked about Cranie's injury at the weekend, Jones had said: "I had to keep that from you, because you lose flexibility with Martin.

"He picked up an injury last Thursday in training, he’ll have chance for Tuesday, definitely be available for Saturday.

"But if I mention that, there’s no flexibility with back threes and diamonds, so hopefully he’ll be fit for Tuesday.”