Hylton: It was definitely a hat-trick

Hatters strike Danny Hylton was left in no doubt that he had bagged a hat-trick during the 6-3 pre-season victory over St Albans City yesterday.

With moments to go until half time and Hylton already having netted twice, he saw Harry Cornick take aim from the edge of the box, his brilliant curling attempt hitting the underside of the bar and bouncing down on the line.

Hylton did the rest from the rebound, firing home, before making it clear to his team-mate that it was indeed his goal to complete a first half treble.

Afterwards, Cornick tweeted: “It went over the line. VAR will clear this up,” but speaking to the press, Hylton who took his tally in pre-season to four, said: "No, it didn’t go across the line!

"It was a great effort, Corny’s been on fire, he’s an amazing athlete, so quick, so strong, and he’s come on leaps and bounds.

"He was unlucky it didn’t go in, but I was glad it didn’t and I managed to get my hat-trick.”

Is it over the line? Harry Cornick's shot hits the bar and bounces down

Hylton's first goal was a brilliantly piece of improvisation as although home keeper Dean Snedker’s attempted underarm throw out went all wrong, there was still plenty to do, the Town forward brilliantly volleying it back over his head and into the unguarded net from 22 yards.

He continued: “It was just instinct really. I saw it come, saw he was off his line, so I just tried it.

"Cornick said that if I hadn’t scored he wouldn’t have been too happy as he thought he was there to be slid in, but it was nice to see it go in.”

The second saw Hylton meet Alan Sheehan’s excellent free kick from the right hand side and glance his header beyond Snedker, with the striker saying: "Sheez has got a wand of a left foot and he puts the ball in a great area.

Danny Hylton celebrates his hat-trick

"Nine times out of 10, you’ve just got to make sure that you get across your man and get yourself in the right position and you’ve got a chance of scoring.”

Meanwhile, on the victory which saw Town make it 16 goals in their last three games on domestic soil, Hylton added: "It’s always nice to score some goals.

"It’s important that you try and hit the back of the net and get firing again ahead of the new season, but the main thing is we get minutes, run around and dust the cobwebs off.

"It was a nice little test and a great little run out."