Hylton: I've watched Derby match-winner back 100 times!

Danny Hylton celebrates his match-winner against Derby County

Town forward Danny Hylton revealed he has watched back his first Kenilworth Road goal in almost three years around 100 times.

The striker last netted on home soil in March 2019 when the Hatters were a League One side, finding the net when when turning Luke Berry's shot home from virtually on the line in a 4-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

Hylton didn’t play again that season and a succession of injuries meant he only made another 42 appearances since then, 21 of them coming at Kenilworth Road.

After scoring against Bristol City back in September, he then went another nine outings and five months without netting, before breaking the deadlock in the 2-1 success at Stoke on Wednesday night.

Named on the bench against the Rams, Hylton was introduced early in the second half due to an injury to Henri Lansbury, deployed in the attacking midfield role he had taken at the bet365 Stadium.

With Cameron Jerome soon on as well, the experienced forward rose highest to nod down Kal Naismith's long ball forward, the Rams defence affording Hylton too much time and space on the edge of the area, as he guided his shot into the bottom corner, celebrating with a buoyant Kenny End.

Speaking about ending his long drought, Hylton said: “I’ve missed it, I’ve watch the goal back 100 times to be honest.

“It’s all a blur in the game but when I watch it back and hear the roar it’s an amazing feeling, it really is.

“I’m not taking anything for granted, I’m back playing and I’ve not suddenly cracked it, but I’m just enjoying it.

"I’ll keep trying to do the right things and contribute to the team when I get selected.

“Take away me as an individual, it was a brilliant goal to score because it won us the game.

"We’re trying to achieve something this season, so it was a small step in that direction.

“I won’t get too carried away with that but, personally, it was an amazing feeling to score.

"I love scoring and I’ve missed not scoring as regularly as I once was, but hopefully the injuries and niggles are behind me and I can get back to contributing to the team.”

Although he hasn't been a regular in the team or on the scoresheet in recent years, Hylton has always remained a firm favourite with the fans, who remember his efforts in helping the club win back-to-back promotions from League Two.

His song was given an airing throughout the second half at the weekend, and on his bond with supporters, the ex-Oxford forward continued: "It’s always nice, it gives you the biggest buzz ever, the roar when the goal went in.

"The fans have always been brilliant and I can’t thank them enough.

“Even the silly stuff, red cards or whatever, my name has been sung when I’ve been sent off before.

"Silly things, you don’t get anywhere else.

“I love being here, I love playing in front of this crowd and they’re part of the reason why we’re doing so well because they’re brilliant for us, week in week out.

"They travel up and down the country and we’re going to need them on Wednesday night (against Chelsea).”

When asked if it was the favourite of his 61 goals in 160 outings for the Hatters so far, Hylton said: “They’re all special, I love scoring goals.

"It’s not about me or any individual at this club, it never has been.

“It’s about a group of people coming together and doing well and achieving what we’ve set out to do.

“I love scoring goals but the bigger picture, it was a point at Bristol City and on the weekend it was brilliant, of course.

"It was an amazing feeling but the main thing was three points and a massive three points to achieving what could be an amazing season.”

When discussing the role that Jerome played in the goal too, the former Birmingham and Stoke striker now in a rich vein of form for the club himself, Hylton added: “Cam’s an animal., he's so strong and a physical beast.

"He’s made a career out of being that type of player and he’s had a wonderful career.

“If the ball goes up to him then not many people are going to beat him in the air, so you have to try to get off him and he’ll knock it down into your path.

“He was unlucky not to score himself, but he’s been brilliant lately, Cam.

"Even when he’s not playing, he contributes to the team with his experience.