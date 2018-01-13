Hylton misses out at Chesterfield as Famewo starts

Hatters' leading scorer Danny Hylton is missing for Town’s League Two clash at Chesterfield this afternoon.

The 17-goal frontman isn’t even on the bench for the clash at the Proact Stadium, his place going to Elliot Lee, while young defender Akin Famewo makes his first league start since September 2016.

Keeper Marek Stech remains in goal despite his error against Newcastle last weekend, with Town boss Nathan Jones saying in his Thursday press conference: "We can rely on him but Marek’s been in fine form.

"Marek’s been a wonderful goalkeeper for us, he’s had a couple of little hiccups for us lately but all keepers do and good keeper’s do.

"Sometimes they just need a bit of faith, and a bit of patience and Marek will get that.

"He’s such an important player for us, (James) Shea is as well.

"Shea was wonderful for us the other night, he made two really good saves, so we know what we have.

"But what we can’t do is, right, someone makes an error, we chastise them, we knock their confidence.

"If a player's to come through bad spells, people have bad spells throughout their career, or iffy spells, they just need a little bit of patience."