Hylton not off penalties for Luton because of failed Panenka

Hatters boss Nathan Jones won’t take Danny Hylton off penalties just because of his failed Panenka against AFC Wimbledon last week.

With Town winning 1-0, Hylton stepped up midway through the second half with a real chance of putting the game to bed, only to see his attempted dink easily saved by Dons keeper Joe McDonnell.

When asked if he would still be on spotkicks, when Luton head to Rochdale tomorrow, Jones said: “I’m not going to suddenly take him off, if we do take him off, it’s because he’s missed his last one and we feel like we need a bit more a security, or he continues.

“But it doesn’t make a difference if you miss a penalty, it’s the manner, and there’s a responsibility when you take penalties.

“I want my strikers to do it as I like it when my strikers are scoring goals and they’re in form, so we give them that luxury of doing that, when we have some good penalty takers.

“Alan Sheehan is probably one of the best about, but I allow my front men to take them even when he was in the team.

“So there is a responsibility and I just felt you need to realise what kind of minute, what kind of moment you’re in.

“You go away to Wimbledon and you’re in the final game of the month, where you can finish strongly, we’re in about the 70-odd minute, where the game can go either way.

“It could lift them a miss, and yes if you take it and it goes against the bar or the keeper saves when you’re doing the right thing, but the manner could have galvanised the team and that’s the thing I was disappointed with.

“As it wasn’t that time to dink the penalty, it was that time to run up, wrap it in the corner, and get out of there because it’s a real difficult place to go.

“A 3-0 win, subsequently could have been a fantastic result, two is a fantastic result, but he had everyone else to thank for that as they made sure it wasn’t costly.”

Hylton admitted on Twitter after the game that he has now retired the Panenka after seven successful attempts.

Jones knows his talismanic striker realised the error of his ways, although warned he was expecting a success when Town have the chance from 12 yards.

He added: “He’s not quite as idiotic as he sometimes comes across, so he will know that wasn’t the right thing to do, and it wasn’t.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist, as it wasn’t the right thing to do, it wasn’t the time to do that.

"If you’re 3-0 up and you’re in good form, there’s nothing on the game, then dink a pen and see what happens.

“If you’re doing it and going straight down the middle as you think people are diving, that’s a different case.

"But it was just a manner of things, which for an away performance, can raise a crowd.

"You don’t really need to be doing that and I want him to accept the responsibility that if he’s on penalties then we’re going to have a pretty much guaranteed result.”