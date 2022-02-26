Hylton notches the winner as Luton beat Rams to climb into the play-off places

Danny Hylton celebrates his winner against Derby County this afternoon

Striker Danny Hylton came off the bench to score the winner as Luton made it three second tier league wins in a row for the first time since January 1996 as they climbed into the Championship play-off places, heaping more misery on struggling Derby County.

The forward was sent on by Nathan Jones early in the second half and expertly picked out the bottom corner with 67 minutes gone to score his second goal in as many games, netting a first home strike since March 2019 in the process.

It saw the Hatters take advantage of results going their way to leapfrog both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United and move above the dotted line, now sitting sixth in the division with just 13 games remaining.

Boss Jones had made one change to his side from the 2-1 victory over Stoke City on Wednesday night, Hylton dropping to the bench, replaced by midfielder Henri Lansbury, with new signing Robert Snodgrass among the substitutes following his arrival on a free transfer yesterday.

A quiet first half, low on real quality, saw the visitors create a wonderful chance on just four minutes, Jason Knight breaking Town's offside trap and advancing into the box, picking out Colin Kazim-Richards, who eight yards out and stretching, skied well over.

County also went close from range, Ravel Morrison's free kick flying just off target, with ex-Hatter Curtis Davies' volleying waywardly behind when a corner dropped invitingly to him inside the area.

With 31 minutes gone, Town had their first real sight of goal, as the corner routine that saw them move 2-0 ahead at Stoke in midweek almost paid dividends again, Kal Naismith's delivery headed over by Elijah Adebayo.

Luton's top scorer had another sniff just before the break, but went with his right foot from Harry Cornick's deep cross when the left was clearly the better option, Ryan Allsop easily collecting.

After the break, Town finally worked Allsop, but even that was a comfortable stop, James Bree winning possession back, Lansbury scuffing an effort at the keeper from outside the box.

The midfielder injured himself in the act of shooting, with Hylton on his place, while Derby were inches away from breaking the deadlock moments later, Jed Steer's punch reaching Max Bird and his curler was destined for the net, Town's keeper doing superbly to fingertip against the bar.

A fine break by Reece Burke on the right saw Allsop divert his hanging cross behind, as Jones brought on Jerome looking for a third goal in three games, Cornick making way.

Defender Burke stooped to put his header wide from Amari'i Bell's cross, while Bird fancied his chances from range, dragging off target.

Luton's changes worked a treat though, as on 67 minutes, a ball pumped forward from the back by Naismith was nodded down by Jerome to Hylton.

The forward took a touch before finding the bottom corner with a measured finish for his second in as many games and a first home goal since the hosts were a League One side.

Town almost had a second on 71 minutes, Bell hanging up a cross which eventually fell at the feet of the impressive Burke at the back post, who lashed his volley into the side-netting.

The Hatters had further opportunities to extend their lead, sub Fred Onyedinma sending Bree away, the full back unable to beat Allsop, while the keeper then did well to claw out Jerome's downward header.

With Hylton helping the Hatters manage the game through the closing stages, County resorted to sending Allsop up for a stoppage time corner, thumped clear by Bree, ensuring Luton moved into the top six for the first time this term.

Hatters: Jed Steer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Kal Naismith (C), Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell, Henri Lansbury (Danny Hylton 50), Harry Cornick (Cameron Jerome 60), Elijah Adebayo (Fred Onyedinma 78).

Subs not used: James Shea, Peter Kioso, Robert Snodgrass, Carlos Mendes Gomes.

Rams: Ryan Allsop, Nathan Byrne, Craig Forsyth (Luke Plange 74), Krystian Bielik, Max Bird, Ravel Morrison, Colin Kazim-Richards, Lee Buchanan, Curtis Davies ©, Jason Knight (Malcolm Ebiowei 84), Eiran Cashin.

Subs not used: Richard Stearman, Louie Sibley, Kelle Roos, Festy Ebosele, Liam Thompson.

Referee Andy Woolmer.

Booked: Burke 52, Jerome 72, Kazim-Richards 76, Ebiowei 90.