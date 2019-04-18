Hylton out after undergoing a minor operation

Luton striker Danny Hylton will miss the Easter period after undergoing a minor operation on his knee.

The 30-year-old has sat out of Town’s last three games after being taken off in the closing stages of the 4-0 win over Doncaster, having scored his eighth of the season.

It had hoped that he would be fit for the recent 2-2 draw with Blackpool, but that wasn’t the case and speaking to the press today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Accrington, Hatters boss Mick Harford said: “Unfortunately Danny’s had an operation this morning.

“He’s had a clean out, a wash out of his knee, as he was having trouble with that.”

Hylton isn’t the only senior figure absent either, but Harford wasn’t overly fazed by the injury list, as he continued: “Alan McCormack is still struggling with his back, so we’ve lost two experienced players there.

“Obviously with the other two players injured, Glen Rea and Dan Potts, it’s made the squad a bit thin.

“But like we said at Christmas time, we strengthened and we brought in other players for this reason alone and we’ll lead them along.”