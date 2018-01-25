Hylton rated ‘touch and go’ for Mariners trip

Luton striker Danny Hylton’s chances of playing at Grimsby Town on Saturday have been rated as ‘touch and go’ by manager Nathan Jones.

It had originally been thought that the 17-goal forward would be due an extended spell on the sidelines after limping off with just eight minutes gone of last weekend’s 1-0 victory over Morecambe.

It’s better than we thought, there wasn’t any tear or anything, so we’re hoping to get him back as soon as we can. Nathan Jones

However, that might not be the case as speaking to the press this afternoon, Jones said: “He hasn’t trained this week, we’ve had to look after him, it’s not as bad as we first thought which is really good news, but he’ll be touch and go for this weekend.

“Initially when you first see someone pull up, you think the worst, four to six weeks and so on.

“But god willing it’s not going to be that, it’s better than we thought, there wasn’t any tear or anything, so we’re hoping to get him back as soon as we can.

“It’s the same injury (to the one that kept him out at Chesterfield), but a different hamstring, and it’s just in terms of fatigue.

“You’ve got to remember he does big distances every day in terms of games, so sometimes these things happen.”

Although Hylton is Town’s top scorer this season, as he closes in on the 20-goal milestone for the second successive campaign, Jones has backed his other strikers to come good if he is absent.

He added: “We’ve got the squad we have, we’ve got five strikers really in terms of(James) Collins and (Elliot) Lee and (Harry) Cornick, Jordan Cook and also (Aaron) Jarvis.

“So we’ve got plenty of back up in those areas and that’s why we’ve assembled the squad we have.”