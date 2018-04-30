Hylton reaches 50 goals for the Hatters

Luton Town striker Danny Hylton bagged his 50th goal for the club during Saturday’s 3-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

The forward became the 25th player to do so for the Hatters in their history and the first since Andre Gray back in 2014, taking just 89 games to rack up his half century.

When asked if he knew the landmark was imminent, Hylton said: “I was aware. I wasn’t aware up until 49, then someone tweeted me and told me I got 49.

“So I said to myself, ‘it would be nice to get 50 within two seasons.’ I’m delighted to score and help the team achieve a victory, but it was my 50th goal too, so I’m delighted.”

On the strike itself, which saw James Collins collect Elliot Lee’s through ball only to be denied by visiting keeper Cameron Belford, with Hylton swooping to convert the rebound on 20 minutes, he added: “If you get Elliot on the ball in that number 10 position in that hole, at this level and probably the level above, there’s not many better.

“He’s so clever, he’ll pick passes and he did that.

“Collo got in that position and to be fair I was ready to celebrate as I didn’t think Collo would miss because he’s such a great finisher.

“But I’m delighted he did as I’ve managed to score instead!

“It’s a team effort though, it’s not about me, or Collo, or Elliot or anyone.

“It’s a collective effort and the 25, 26, whoever, the staff, you boys, Mags who cooks the food, whoever, it’s about Luton Town and we got the victory and that’s the main thing.”