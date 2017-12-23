Hylton ready for a ‘key’ stage of the season

Luton striker Danny Hylton is readying himself for what he believes is one of the most important stages of the season.

Town start a run of four games in just 10 days when they host Grimsby Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Hatters then head to Swindon Town on Boxing Day, visit Port Vale next Saturday and host Lincoln City on New Year’s Day.

It doesn’t stop then for the Hatters either, with cup games against Newcastle United and Peterborough United.

Luton go into the festivities just where they want to be though, at the top of the tree and two points clear of nearest rivals Notts County, as Hylton said: “It’s a difficult period this Christmas period, because of the amount of games, the pitches get heavy, the weather is cold and it’s not a nice time.

“But I think this is a key point of the season and this is where the season can be won and lost, or you can certainly make a big stamp on it.

“We’ve just got to look after ourselves, forget everyone else and try and win the games.

“People tell us about other teams, we’ve just got to try and take care of ourselves, go to win each game.

“We’ve got an amazing squad and I’m sure it will be used and tested over these coming weeks.”

Although Town are in a great position after the first 22 games of the campaign, boss Nathan Jones wants it be even better once the Christmas trees and decorations have come down for another year.

After seeing his side win at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, to make it eight wins from 10 and 12 games unbeaten on the road in all competitions, plus only one defeat in their last 21 matches, Jones said: “We want to come out (of this period) better.

“We’ve got a home game against Grimsby next week and then we go to Swindon and then in quick succession, two games.

“We’re going to use our squad, we’re going to need our squad. Others are going to be in the same position as us, it’s not like we’re getting tested anymore than anyone else.

“We’ll prepare in the best way possible and hopefully our form will continue.”

Meanwhile, on the Hatters’ home clash with Grimsby this weekend, goalkeeper Marek Stech added: “Every game is difficult, you come here (Forest Green) and this game is difficult.

“So we just have to make sure we recover well, train well, prepare for Saturday and put in a good show.”