Hylton starts as Berry is back on the bench for Luton against Southend

Striker Danny Hylton will start for the Hatters in their Checkatrade Trophy second round clash against Southend United this evening, while Luke Berry returns to the bench.

The forward, who has been on the bench recently after being banned for three games due to his red card in the 0-0 draw at Rochdale, is one of 11 changes made by manager Nathan Jones.

Frankie Musonda is handed his second appearance of the season at right back, with the Town back-line expected to comprise of newlook centre half pairing Dan Potts and Lloyd Jones, with Jack Senior at left back.

Club captain Alan Sheehan should play in midfield, alongside Jorge Grant and Arthur Read, with Hylton part of a front three containing Kazenga LuaLua and Aaron Jarvis.

Midfielder Berry makes a welcome return to the bench, where he is joined by a number of first teamers.

Southend boss Chris Powell makes just four changes with Shawn McCoulsky, Theo Robinson, Luke Hyam and Taylor Moore in for Timothee Dieng, Michael Kightly, Stephen McLaughlin and Simon Cox

Hatters: Marek Stech, Frankie Musonda, Jack Senior, Dan Potts, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan (C), Jorge Grant, Arthur Read, Kazenga LuaLua, Danny Hylton, Aaron Jarvis.

Subs James Justin, Jack Stacey, Luke Berry, Elliot Lee, Andrew Shinnie, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Harry Isted.

Shrimpers: Mark Oxley, Elvis Bwomono, John White, Taylor Moore, Michael Turner, Stephen Hendrie, Luke Hyam, Sam Mantom (C), Dru Yearwood, Theo Robinson, Shawn McCoulsky.

Subs: Nathan Bishop, Michael Kightly, Stephen McLaughlin, Michael Klass, Charlie Kelman, Rob Howard, Isaac Hutchinson.