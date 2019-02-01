Hylton still has a big part to play for Luton

Hatters interim boss Mick Harford insists striker Danny Hylton still has a big part to play in Town’s push for promotion to the Championship this term.

The forward has had a tough season to date, with injury and suspension restricting him to just 16 appearances in the league, scoring five times.

He has only started two League One games since November 3, after picking up two red cards against Rochdale and Sunderland, but has now completed his four match ban in time for tomorrow’s trip to Shrewsbury.

Harford said: “Danny is one of our talisman players, we need him for the run-in, as he’s going to play a big part like everyone else is.

“He’ll come back into the squad for the Shrewsbury game and hopefully he’ll play a big part in what we’re trying to do.”

It might be that Hylton has to bide his time on the bench to start with, as Kazenga LuaLUa and James Collins are forming a fine partnership upfront in recent weeks.

Harford continued: “Kaz has come in and done fantastic.

“As I said in the past, I watched him in training and thought he was ready to play.

“He’s so professional, he worked hard when he wasn’t in the team, was always in the squad, always on the bench and he kept himself up to speed.

“He’s come in and has done fantastic and Collo’s on a great run, now the top goalscorer, deservedly so as he works so hard at his game.

“He puts a lot of effort into his game, I thought the other night, his hold up play and his link up play was absolutely first class and deservedly so, because of the work that he’s put in on the training ground.”

Meanwhile, Harry Cornick could come back in to contention for tomorrow, but Elliot Lee won’t be ready, as Harford said: “Harry’s out on the grass, twisting and turning.

“He’s been four weeks now, so he’s back out there.

“Elliot’s not ready yet, he won’t be available for the weekend, but he’s close to a return.”

Loan signings Alex Baptiste and Jason Cummings will also both available, although Aaron Connolly misses out with a hamstring injury.

Fellow loan addition George Thorne should return after missing Tuesday night as well, with Harford hoping to have a stronger squad available, after putting youngsters Arthur Read and Connor Tomlins on the bench in the midweek win against Portsmouth: “We congratulate George, his wife had a baby girl and he’s back in the fold now.

“He missed the game the other evening because of that, but we welcome him back now and we need George in terms of his experience and being part of the dressing room.”

“Hopefully, we’ll get one or two of the senior players back on the bench, you can only put three substitutes on the pitch, but we’ll have a stronger bench and a stronger squad.”