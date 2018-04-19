Hylton targets 50 goals and a promotion for Luton

Personal milestones are of no major concern to Hatters striker Danny Hylton as he wants to make sure he is playing League One football next term.

The forward scored his 49th goal in just 87 appearances for the club during last weekend’s 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra with a clinical finish from close range.

Danny Hylton finishes from close range at the weekend

When asked if he was eying up his 50th goal in Luton colours, Hylton said: “I’d like to get 55 before the end of the season, that would be nice, I might win the top scorer then.

“But again, I won’t put too much pressure on myself.

“If I get 50 before the end of the season, and we get promoted, then brilliant.”

Hylton’s goal was his 20th in League Two this term, moving him two behind Accrington forward Billy Kee in the golden boot race and level with Cheltenham attacker Mohamed Eisa.

It’s something the forward would like to win too, as he said: “I hope so, you never know what can happen.

“Jack Stacey has got a hell of a chance to find me in the second half, he’s just got to give it to me and I score another one, but he said it took a bobble and he’s managed to kick it out for a throw-in.

“As long as we keep creating chances, and the players in our team keep doing what they do, I’ll keep trying to see how close I can get.”

On his strike, which came after Alan McCormack rose highest to meet Alan Sheehan’s corner, Hylton doing the rest from close range, the striker continued: “We work on set-pieces a lot and it’s something we’ve really improved on this season.

“We’ve got players that attack the ball really well and from movement in the box, at some point the ball’s going to fall for you as we keep winning the first one.

“We work on our runs and Macca’s a really aggressive player so he’s won the ball and luckily I’ve managed to get a little touch, turn and it was nice to see it go in.”

With James Collins and Elliot Lee upfront, the trio have netted 54 goals between them this season, as Hylton added: “It’s good, it’s what we’re on the pitch for.

“We’re on the pitch to try and score goals, we don’t put too much pressure on ourselves if we’re not scoring.

“Collo’s been in fantastic form, Elliot’s been in great form, I’ve been chipping in with a few.

“We’ve got goals all round the squad, so it doesn’t matter who scores, we’ll just keep trying to put the ball in the back of the net and win as many games as we can.”