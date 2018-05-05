Hylton thrilled to give Town’s ‘wicked’ fans another great day

Top scorer Danny Hylton was thrilled to give the Luton supporters a final hurrah against Forest Green Rovers last weekend as they look to life in League One next term.

A bumper crowd of over 10,000 crammed into Kenilworth Road as Luton led through Hylton’s 23rd goal of the season, only to see Christian Doidge level just after the break.

We got two and three, so I was delighted for them, because they could cheer and love it and it was a great day for them. Danny Hylton

Late goals from Olly Lee and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu saw Town prevail 3-1 though, as on the home fans, Hylton said: “They’re wicked every week and before the game we said, ‘we’re already promoted, we want to go out and give them something to cheer about and that’s the main thing.’

“We gave them something, the last home game of the season and when it edging closer and closer, 1-1, the game’s sort of dying out a little bit.

“But we got two and three, so I was delighted for them, because they could cheer and love it and it was a great day for them.”

Even when Doidge pounced on some defensive hesitancy to rifle past James Shea to restore parity, there was no silencing the home fans, as midfielder Alan McCormack said: “When they scored, our fans kept singing, you never see that, especially a home team with 10,000 conceding a goal and getting even louder.

“We’re glad they’ve enjoyed their day, they’ve deserved it, they’ve followed us top of the country to the bottom of the country, made noise every single place they went to, we are very, very grateful.

“I remember Mansfield, Lincoln, Barnet, nearly 2,000 to each game, some over, some just below, that’s another level.

“Hopefully that gets bigger next year, hopefully the fans see what we’re trying to do here, see the potential in the squad, the team, the staff and we get better and better.”

McCormack admitted that Rovers had got on top in the second period with Luton’s mind already maybe on the post match lap of honour, adding: “We kind of knew it was going to be a special day and the celebrations we had planned after it, maybe kind of affected us, especially going in at 1-0.

“I think we came out second half and it was we’ll see the game out and enjoy the afternoon.

“Then they came out and just went gung ho at times and caused us quite a lot of problems, especially between me and Sheez (Alan Sheehan) and Glen (Rea), the two lads dropping into the 10 position, which one to take up.

“But fair play to Forest Green, they had nothing to play for but still came out and tried to do their things and tried to do it very well, so credit to them.”