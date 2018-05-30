Hylton tipped to be a hit in League One

Hatters striker Danny Hylton has been tipped to have a major impact in League One next season by former Town defender Johnny Mullins.

The top scorer at Kenilworth Road for the past two campaigns has experienced just 28 minutes in the third tier of English football when at Rotherham in October 2013, during a career which has been mainly played in League Two and the Conference.

However after scoring 50 goals in a mere 90 appearances since joining Luton, Mullins has no doubts his old team-mate can cope at the next step, saying: “I’m really pleased that he’s another level up and I’m sure he’ll embrace that and carry on what he’s doing.

“The way he’s been at Luton, the confidence he’s got, you can really see he’s blossomed and I’m looking forward to see him carry on.

“The confidence that Nathan (Jones) has installed in him has just taken him to another level and I think he’ll show that.

“Obviously, Hylts will always be Hylts but I’m sure he’ll go up to the other level and score the goals and so will the others as there’s goals everywhere.

“I think Luton is the perfect club for Danny and long may that continue.”

After Mullins left the club, Hylton, who had signed for Town at the same stage as the centre half, the pair arriving from Oxford in the summer of 2016, tweeted: “Gonna miss my bru but delighted for you on your new chapter! @CTFCofficial one of the best guys iv ever met in my life!”

The defender, who was quickly snapped up by League Two side Cheltenham Town, knows he will miss his ex-room-mate, saying: “I got on really well with Hylts, he’s a great lad and everyone sees his antics on the pitch, but he’s a top man.

“That was a lovely tweet he put out, I didn’t pay him too much there, but I will miss Dan, it will probably be a bit quieter there.”

When asked how he believes Luton will next term after winning promotion out of League Two in the campaign just gone, Mullins said: “I think everything is set up, the structure is very good, the staff are very good, players are, nothing would surprise me if they go again.

“The squad as it was, was set up for League One, obviously a few go, which is football, and that’s the way it goes.

“With a couple of additions, some real quality signings, with real pedigree, which I’m sure Nathan will make, Luton could well be challenging, it wouldn’t surprise me at all.”

Mullins is also interested to see how Accrington adapt to the life in the higher league after beating Town to the title this term, adding: “You just have to tip your hat to them and fair play to them.

“The game that they beat us (2-1) was a real sucker punch, but both clubs will be in League One and will be interesting to see how it goes.

“Luton’s a club that’s set up to go again and I’m sure they will have success.”