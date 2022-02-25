Hylton: We're thriving at being the underdogs in race for the Championship play-offs

Luton attacker Danny Hylton admitted his side are thriving at being one of the underdogs in the race for the Championship play-offs this season.

The Hatters’ 2-1 win at Stoke City lifted Nathan Jones’ side up to eighth in the table, as they now trail sixth place Sheffield United by two points.

Town also have games in hand on QPR, Huddersfield and Blackburn in third, fourth and fifth, and could overtake the latter two sides if they can make the most of them.

Whatever happens this term, Town are on course for progression once more under Jones, something he has managed in every season he has been at the club.

After somehow keeping them up when returning for his second stint in charge, he then masterminded the Hatters to a 12th placed finish last term with 62 points.

Fast forward a year though and Luton are well on course to surpass that, needing a further 12 points from their remaining 14 games, something that is no surprise to Hylton, who first signed when the club were a League Two team back in 2016.

Speaking following the 2-1 win at Stoke City on Wednesday night, he said: “It’s been some journey.

Danny Hylton celebrates making it 1-0 to Luton at Stoke on Wednesday night

"The gaffer has always said that since he first came here and since I’ve come here, the aim was always to get into this division.

"We were never going to come into this division and just be happy with staying in this division, it’s not the Luton way.

"We love being underdogs, we love people not giving us a chance or thinking they’re bigger and better than us, we thrive off that.

"We've come here and it’s the perfect example.

"Stoke are a big team, been in the Premier League, brilliant individuals, but we thrive off that.

"We came here, we’ve worked hard, got some quality in the team as well and that came out.”

Despite Town's lofty position in the second tier, Hylton admitted neither he or his teammate are thinking that the play-offs will be done deal this term, as he continued: “Listen, I’m certainly not getting carried away,

"The boys in there, we have a little look at the table, but I can promise you now there’s no talk of we can do this or we can do that.

"It’s just right, Stoke, that's taken care of, now on to Saturday.”

Hylton was a big reason to why the Hatters did make it eight wins from 12 league games in midweek, scoring the first goal Luton's first success over the Potters for almost 22 years, with his second of the season, an excellent finish from Harry Cornick's cross.

It was added to by Cameron Jerome, the experienced forward netting his second in as many games as well, as Town's goalscoring duo totalled 67 years of age.

Hylton joked: “He did say that to me on the pitch, 'we’re rolling back the years,' but Cam has been brilliant for us all season.

"Recently he’s been a real handful, he scored against West Brom and now he’s come off the bench and grabbed the winning goal.

"I'm delighted for Cam as he’s a top, top guy, top pro, his experience is invaluable this season, whether he’s playing or not playing, so I'm delighted for Cam to score.

“Most importantly though three points, boring and cliche, but it is.

"We’re on a good run at the moment, not too many games to go, so we’re just going to keep trying to pick up as many three points as we can.

"Stoke is a tough place to come, it’s cold, it’s wet, it’s windy, they’ve got some brilliant individuals in their team, so a great game to come here and win.”

Hylton also picked up his customary booking during the game, which this time came for what was detailed as ‘excessive celebration’, the forward adding: “Let’s call it excessive celebration, I’ll take that.