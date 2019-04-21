Hylton won’t play again this season

Town striker Danny Hylton won’t feature again this season according to boss Mick Harford.

The 30-year-old, who has netted eight goals this term, went off in the closing stages against Doncaster Rovers last month.

Harford had revealed the former Oxford forward underwent an operation on Thursday and when quizzed further about that after yesterday’s 3-0 win at Accrington, he said: “Danny will be out for the season.

“He’s had part of his cartilage taken out, so it’s very, very unlikely that he’ll be fit and available until the end of the season.

“He is a massive part of our plans, he’s a goalscoring centre forward and when you lose a goalscoring centre forward, it’s very, very difficult.

“He’s a big part of the squad and a big miss at the minute.”

He’s a big part of the squad and a big miss at the minute. Danny Hylton

In Hylton’s absence, the fit-again Kazenga LuaLua started alongside top scorer James Collins at the Wham Stadium yesterday, and had a wonderful chance to notch his fourth of the campaign, somehow missing the target from close range.

Harford added: “We’re delighted to have Kaz back, he gives us something different.

“I thought he played ever so well, he fought on the edge of the box, won the ball back and was clean in on goal, so he’ll be disappointed, but I’m thrilled with the performance.”