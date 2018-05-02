Hylton would expect current Luton squad to reach League One play-offs

Striker Danny Hylton would expect the squad currently in place at Kenilworth Road to be in with a shout of reaching the League One play-offs next season.

Town will take their place in the third tier of English football for the first time in 10 years after sealing promotion by drawing 1-1 at Carlisle United recently.

Next season we won’t just be going there to get mid-table or stay up, we’re going to have a go and try to achieve something. Danny Hylton

Although Hylton knows there will be some comings and goings in the summer, he backed those already at the club to be good enough.

He said: “If the gaffer didn’t sign one player between now and the start of next season, I would still expect to reach the play-offs next season and I’m not over exaggerating.

“I would expect this team to reach the play-offs at least.

“Of course there’s going to be additions and players will leave, that’s football.

“Next season we won’t just be going there to get mid-table or stay up, we’re going to have a go and try to achieve something.”

Hylton himself has only ever played one game in League One, that as a 62nd minute substitute for Rotherham in a 1-0 win at Brentford in October 2013.

However, after scoring 50 goals in the space of two seasons for the Hatters, he is confident of making the step up.

The forward continued: “Of course, there’s no doubt in my mind I can play at the next level, I know I can.

“I don’t mean that arrogantly or big headed, I know I can.

“This group that we’ve got they’ll help me do that and I’ll certainly be trying to add towards the next 50.”

Hylton was on target once more during the 3-1 win over Forest Green on Saturday, netting his 23rd of the campaign and 21st in the league.

The achievement of Town’s leading marksman plus his strike partners earned huge praise from midfielder Alan McCormack.

He said: “Even missing the start of the season through injury, coming back and then having another little injury spell where he missed a few games, to still score 23 goals with the calibre of strikers we’ve got, that’s what you want.

“Collo’s (James Collins) on 20-plus, Elliot Lee is showing unbelievable form, his goals are not far off that and that’s what we want.

“We want players to push each other but push each other in the right way.

“Not in a way where other players feel that they just have to do it themselves and they become very selfish and don’t care about the team, we don’t accept that one bit around the training ground.

“It’s proven with the goals that have been scored all over the pitch, not just the front men.”