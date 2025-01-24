'I get lonely!' Town chief Bloomfield explains his pre-match rituals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss is out before kick-off to survey the warm-up

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Luton chief Matt Bloomfield has explained his pre-match routine which sees the manager out on the pitch ahead of kick-off to watch his players being put through their paces.

​When taking charge of his first game at the weekend, the former Wycombe Wanderers chief was on the Kenilworth Road playing surface to witness the training drills, while also checking out the opposition, a change from previous boss Rob Edwards, who remained in the confines of the changing rooms. On why that is, he said: “Just to have a look at our boys, have a look at the opposition, take in the atmosphere, get out and get some fresh air because as a manager you end up sitting in your office for ages as the lads are getting ready for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve done your prep, seen the teams, given all your information, you don’t want to overload the players at that point, they need to have free minds. They’re getting ready to perform, so you end up in the office. I just like to have a little stroll around, get a bit of fresh air and just see if there’s anything. Sometimes the opposition gives something away in that warm-up that helps in the last 10 minutes, giving information to our players before the game, and that’s happened a few times in previous games.

New Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"So just having a look, seeing where our boys are at, seeing what last words they need before they go out, gauge their mood and their sharpness in the warm up and just take it all in really. When I first went to Colchester I used to get left in the changing room on my own and I don’t like my own company sometimes. I get lonely, I like to be around people, so I thought I’d go and have a look at the warm up and it’s something I’ve continued.”

Although Town couldn’t get the victory that Bloomfield desired during his first game in charge, he was quick to thank the supporters in attendance for the reception he received both before and after the contest, adding: “I loved it. Walking out before the game, I felt at home, I felt really welcomed so thank you to all the supporters and the staff for the welcome that I've had this week. As I said in the week, I wouldn't have come here if I didn't believe in the work we could do with this group of players and the supporters as well alongside, so it’s something we’re looking forward to doing.”