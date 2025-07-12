Illness forced Hatters defender to leave Luton's training camp in Slovenia

Centre half heads home before final friendly

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield revealed that centre half Mark McGuinness left Town’s training camp in Slovenia early last week after suffering with illness.

The 24-year-old, who has made 44 appearances for the Hatters since joining in a big money move from Cardiff City back in August 2024, got the opening 45 minutes of the 3-0 victory at National League side Boreham Wood last weekend. Flying out with the rest of his team-mates for the annual trip ahead of the upcoming League One campaign, McGuinness had to head home early after suffering with an illness that appeared to be troubling a number of other players too.

It meant he didn’t play in this afternoon’s 8-1 thrashing of Slovenian Second Division side NK Trivlag Kranj as midfielder Lamine Fanne also missed out too, but speaking to the club’s official website before the game took place, Bloomfield pointed out just why he wouldn’t be playing, as he said: “On the whole it’s (training camp) been very, very good, There’s been a couple of negatives along the way, unfortunately Mark McGuinness got ill and had to go home which we're sorry for him.

“There’s been a little bit of illness around, inevitably a couple of knocks. Lamine took one so he’ll miss the game which is disappointing after his two goals,(against Boreham Wood), but that’s football right, there’s some positives and some negatives. It will mean that there’ll be a few players not playing that we expect, some of them will be on slightly cut down minutes because of the illness they’ve been carrying during the week.

“So a really big thanks to Alex Lawless, as we've got nine of the U21s coming out. We’re sorry that a couple of them have taken knocks and a bit of illness, but on the whole we're really pleased. It’s been very good, they’ve worked incredibly hard, it’s been a couple of intensive days and a couple of extensive days. With the work we’ve done we're on the upward curve which we’re really excited about.”

Going into a bit more detail about just what kind of work they have been doing away from the training pitch as well to increase the spirit in what will be a newlook squad at Kenilworth Road this term, Bloomfield added: “The facilities we've had here in Slovenia are just incredible. The team bonding that we’ve been able to do is vital when you’re putting a new group together and you’re wanting it to knit and gel as quickly as possible.

"It’s really important to find those moments, to do something slightly different. After the hard work’s done on the training ground to go and find some time together and make some memories and build those bonds together. I think its crucial as that’s the part of the game that carries you through the winter months. We want to focus on that as the lads have worked incredibly hard and the team spirit is starting to build.”