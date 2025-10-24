'Impatient' Hatters boss will stay calm and not rush on-loan Al-Hamadi back

Striker still hasn’t featured for Luton since arriving on transfer deadline day

Luton boss Jack Wilshere will continue to keep calm about just when to introduce striker Ali Al-Hamadi to the match-day squad.

The 23-year-old was brought in by previous manager Matt Bloomfield on transfer deadline day from Ipswich Town, signing on loan for the rest of the season, although the deal contains an obligation to buy if certain criteria are met within his time at Kenilworth Road. That was almost two months ago though and the Iraqi international is yet to kick a ball for the club, as Bloomfield revealed when he arrived, that he came with a calf injury which would keep him out for a significant period of time, also admitting the issue was one of the main reasons the Hatters were able to acquire his signature.

Having scored 23 goals in 42 appearances during a 12-month spell for AFC Wimbledon when the Dons were in League Two, then the addition of Al-Hamadi, who played in the Premier League for the Tractor Boys, and also had a loan spell at Championship outfit Stoke City last term, was a signing of genuine excitement for Luton supporters, who have been left frustrated at not seeing him in any kind of match situation since.

Although he is now getting closer to finally making his long overdue Town debut, Wilshere insisted he will guard against putting him in if he is still not quite ready, saying “He’s been training, when I first came he was training away from the group, the last maybe week he’s been training with the group and we’re just trying to slowly build him up. We’re impatient with him because he’s been so good in training and we know how good he can be and he’s going to help the team massively, not just with his ability, but he’s a leader as well.

"He’s a man, he talks to the young players, he’s the one who’s coaching in training, so we’re excited by him, but we need to be a little bit calm. What’s important is we get him back and help him back, but we don’t get him back for a couple of games, it’s a bit too early, he picks up something else, I think that’s really important. My experience as a player, you have to make sure that he’s right and even if it takes maybe one extra game it will help in the long run.”