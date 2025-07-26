Impressive Luton hold Europa League winners Tottenham to a goalless draw

Pre-season friendly: Luton Town 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Luton finished their pre-season campaign in unbeaten fashion after a goalless draw against Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters had managed to pick up five wins from five ahead of the contest, easily the most difficult for Matt Bloomfield’s side, but they gave an impressive account of themselves, and but for two smart saves from visiting keeper Antonin Kinsky early in the second half, might have claimed a further morale-boosting victory.

Although Spurs had already played a first team XI against Wycombe Wanderers earlier in the day, new manager Thomas Frank still named a strong side for the contest, with £55m addition Mohammed Kudus starting, as did Brennan Johnson, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence and Archie Gray. The Hatters were forced into a change before kick-off when Alfie Doughty, originally named in the starting line-up, was withdrawn, summer signing Nigel Lonwijk taking his place, as former Tottenham youngster Josh Keeley began in goal, with Mads Andersen having recovered from an eye issue to start.

Luton defender Nigel Lonwijk pays close attention to Spurs' attacker Mohammed Kudus - pic: Liam Smith

Tottenham had a real chance to move ahead on 10 minutes, Kudus, a big money addition from West Ham, got the better of Kal Naismith on the right and advanced goalwards, his angled attempt repelled by the trailing leg of a covering Christ Makosso by the line, Town’s defence then completing the clearance. With a quarter of an hour gone, Luton had a good spell of attacking themselves, Nahki Wells' free kick hammering into the wall and after Alli won a corner, the ball was collected by Naismith, his curling attempt dropping harmlessly wide.

The Hatters acquitted themselves well and as the half wore on looked the more likely to score, Keeley showing his distribution was a huge reason why Bloomfield has opted to make him number one this term, spraying the ball with real precision to either flank, George Saville then winning a free kick in a dangerous position that Alli opted to take, only to probably do himself out of any more set-pieces, thundering way, way, way over the bar.

The attacker, who demonstrated just how important he will be to what surely has to be an anticipated promotion push this term, had a crack from closer in, but with the angle against him, saw Vicario deflect away, as a corner was met by Makosso, who under pressure, sent his header over. After the break, Town started positively, January signing Alli, who made such an impression during the Championship run-in, in particular.

A lovely team move saw Town slice through their opponents’ midfield, as the forward sent over a deep cross that was met on the volley by Wells, half time sub Kinsky making a smart parry. Alli then tested the replacement stopper moments later, as he got the better of Djed Spence, Kinsky able to produce a rather ungainly block with his legs.

With an hour gone, Luton made two changes, Liam Walsh and Zack Nelson replacing Lonwijk, who did well in his left wingback role, and Shandon Baptiste, as Walsh sent a free kick into the wall. The pair were soon joined by Cauley Woodrow, West Ham loanee Gideon Kodua, Lasse Nordas and Tom Holmes, getting his first run-out, as Wells, Jordan Clark, Naismith and Reuell Walters, another who did his chances of earning a starting berth no harm at all, were replaced.

During the closing stages, Spurs changed almost their entire outfield XI with 13 to go, introducing all of their youngsters which meant they ended the match with the likes of Yang Min-Hyeok, Rio Kyerematen, Alfie Devine and Reiss Russell-Denny on the pitch, although they did almost broke the deadlock only for the smart reactions of Keeley.

Town responded too with five minutes left, Josh Phillips, Jake Richards and Jayden Luker introduced, experienced keeper James Shea also coming on for Keeley as well in the closing stages, but the alterations halted the flow of the game, which ended up goalless. Importantly for Luton, they came through the match unscathed, as they know full well the important stuff starts on Friday night, when they host AFC Wimbledon in their League One season opener.

Hatters: Josh Keeley (James Shea 86), Reuell Walters (Gideon Kodua 71), Kal Naismith (C, Tom Holmes 71), Mads Andersen (Jake Richards 86), Milli Alli (Jayden Luker 86), Nigel Lonwijk (Zack Nelson 61), Jordan Clark (Cauley Woodrow 71), Nahki Wells (Lasse Nordas 71), George Saville (Josh Phillips 86), Shandon Baptiste (Liam Walsh 61), Christ Makosso. Sub not used: Mark McGuinness.

Spurs: Guglielmo Vicario, Kevin Danso, Yves Bissouma, Mathys Tel, Jamie Donley, Archie Gray, Mohammed Kudus, Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence, Micky van de Ven, Mikey Moore. Subs: Yang Min-Hyeok, Dane Scarlett, Alfie Devine, Luca Gunter, Callum Olusesi, Reiss Russell-Denny, Rio Kyerematen, James Rosewell. Referee: Tom Nield.