Imps boss hails Taylor's anticipation as Luton forward makes it two in two for Lincoln at Port Vale

Luton forward Joe Taylor scored for the second successive game as Lincoln City spoiled Darren Moore’s first home game in charge of Port Vale with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

The striker, who netted in a 1-0 win over Exeter City the previous weekend, pounced on a terrible pass from Nathan Smith and, with keeper Connor Ripley out of his goal, composed himself to fire into the net. Taylor then found Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, with the home defence getting back to clear, as the youngster was replaced on 70 minutes, Lincoln sealing the points with seven left, Hackett-Fairchild converting from the penalty spot.

Imps boss Michael Skubala told the club’s official website: “We've spoken to Joe about working on his anticipation and being around things more, and that was the best example you can get of that. It can be difficult because when you score so early, the natural instinct is to sit off teams and not give up your lead. We weather a bit until half-time, and then at that point we regrouped, as we knew they'd throw everything at it, and to a man we did enough to win the game at a tough place to come and get points."

Luton forward Joe Taylor in action for the Hatters = pic: Liam Smith

Town wingback Ryan Giles had the full 90 and gained an assist as Hull City drew 1-1 at home to fellow Championship play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion. The Tigers opened the scoring on 35 minutes when a short corner routine saw Giles find Liverpool loanee Fábio Carvalho, who picked out the top corner from distance. However, Darnell Furlong swiftly levelled the scores, as neither side could find a winner in the second period. Midfielder Allan Campbell wasn’t included yet again as Millwall won 2-1 at Southampton. The Scottish international hasn’t played since December 16, a 1-1 draw with Huddersfield and hasn’t even featured in the squad for the last two matches either.

Forward John McAtee played just under an hour as Barnsley earned a precious three points by beating fellow League One promotion rivals Derby County 2-1 at Oakwell on Saturday. The visitors had led on 20 minutes when ex-Luton skipper Sonny Bradley found the net when heading home a corner, before the Tykes levelled through Adam Phillips. After the break, McAtee was taken off for Sam Cosgrove, as Barnsley went on to win it when Phillips climbed highest to notch his second of the afternoon.

Louie Watson wasn’t involved as Charlton Athletic played out a goalless draw at home to League One leaders Portsmouth, as neither was Tom Holmes, Reading losing out 3-2 at home to Shrewsbury Town. Goalkeeper Jack Walton made two fine saves as Dundee United ended their three game home winless run in the Scottish Championship with a 3-1 victory over Queen's Park on Saturday, while striker Aribim Pepple made his full Inverness Caledonian Thistle debut as they drew 1-1 at Arbroath in the same league. He played the opening hour as Adam Mackinnon opened the scoring for the hosts on 82 minutes, Cameron Harper levelling in stoppage time.

Young midfielder Jayden Luker played just over an hour as Woking were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wealdstone in the National League. Involved in a team that included former Town defender Scott Cuthbert, Luker went close in the first period, taking the ball down well and having an effort saved by Marcus Dewhurst. The teenager was then replaced on 65 minutes, Nathan Ferguson putting the visitors ahead immediately, but the Cards levelled with 12 minutes to go through Charley Kendall.

Attacker Millar Matthews-Lewis came on in the second half as Farnborough earned a last-gasp 1-1 draw at Hampton & Richmond in the National League South. With the visitors trailing 1-0 through ex-Luton midfielder Jake Gray's goal, Matthews-Lewis headed on to the field with 20 minutes to go, as Hady Ghandour levelled in the last minute. Defender Ben Tompkins helped Braintree Town keep a fifth successive clean sheet when winning 1-0 at fellow National League South play-off chasers Worthing on Saturday, Aaron Blair with the only goal.