​Town keeper Thomas Kaminski revealed he had doubts over whether he belonged in the Premier League after swapping the more ‘predictable’ nature of the Championship for the top flight this season.

The 31-year-old was signed by Hatters chief Rob Edwards from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, ending what had been an exhaustive search for a new number one following the decision not to turn Ethan Horvath’s loan deal into a permanent one as he returned to parent club Nottingham Forest.

Having never played in the highest tier of English football before, it was something of a baptism of fire for Kaminski and his new team-mates, shipping 10 goals in their opening four matches against Brighton, Chelsea, West Ham and Fulham, suffering four straight defeats.

The amount of times he had to pick the ball out of the net had left Kaminski wondering if he had what it took to adapt to the standard of football he was coming into, as he said: “At first, I will be honest, it was not easy as you ask yourself questions, do I belong here? Do I have the level?

"But game by game it went better and better, so it's a positive experience now. In the Championship, it’s a bit more predictable, it’s a bit more static, you know what’s coming.

"Whereas the Premier League, the game can slow down at some point but then out of nothing, they are in front of you and they have a big chance. Individually there is real quality from the players upfront and that’s the main difference.”

After those four matches though, Town began to tighten up, drawing 1-1 against Wolves and then earning a first victory in beating Everton 2-1, going on to concede just 13 times in their nine matches, only losing by more than one goal on a single occasion.

Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski - pic: Liam Smith

Kaminski has gone on to show just why Edwards brought him in as well, with some wonderful stops in the 1-0 defeat to Spurs, including a terrific effort low to his right from Dejan Kulusevksi, plus two stunning close range saves from Ollie Watkins and Rasmus Hojlund against Aston Villa and Manchester United.

He carried on his form with another breath-taking double save during the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend, his second effort to deny Jeffrey Schlupp quite brilliant.

Also denying Joachim Andersen with his legs in the second half, it means Kaminski is now the second highest performing keeper in the Premier League for saves, with 50 to his name. Despite that, he won’t be resting on his laurels any time soon, continuing: “They (stats) are quite good, they’re quite important to me, but it’s also the feeling of a game, you know when you've done well or something where you could have done better.

“I’m very pleased, it’s something you want to work on and if you can make a big save to keep your team in the game, it’s something very positive for us.

"I’m ultra critical though because as a goalie I believe you can never stop learning. Even though I’m 31 already, it’s something that I’ve always had and something I want to keep.

"I’ll go into a lot of detail, I do it myself and then with the goalie coach. I think it’s very important, but also after the game, I mainly know, or that's a situation I have to look at, that’s something I want to train or something I want to improve and I’m really big on that.

"I can learn from everyone, people have different qualities, people have different beliefs as well, so it’s something I’m open to."

After signing the Belgian from Ewood Park in the summer, Edwards has since stated he was looking to bring in an expert shot-stopper knowing that the Town custodian would be extra busy due to the level of opposition he would be facing this term.

For Kaminski, who had been out of the Rovers side for the second half of their second tier campaign, he didn’t alter too much in training despite the thought of just who he would be coming up against.

He said: “Not in my preparation, but it’s certainly a different way of playing. We’re a little bit lower than what I was used to in Blackburn, but I adapted really, really quick and it’s something I’m enjoying.

“During the game you don’t really (notice who you’re playing), you go off what they give you, the situations they give you. If it’s (Mohamed) Salah, or if it’s (Marcus) Rashford, you don’t really see ‘it’s Salah’, not really."

It wasn’t just Kaminski who arrived at Kenilworth Road in the summer though, with Luton’s goalkeeping department revamped as the experienced Netherlands international Tim Krul also joined from Norwich City.

He has been number two so far, but despite a lack of first team action, is proving a fine sounding board for Kaminski, who added: “I get on really, really well with Tim, on and off the pitch. He’s somebody that I take advice from as he’s well known in the game, he’s had a brilliant career in the Premier League as well.