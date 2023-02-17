In-form Jamaican international Bell happy to show his versatility for the Hatters

Town defender Amari’i Bell is more than happy to be getting the chance to demonstrate his versatility for the Hatters this season.

The 28-year-old, who has started all but two of Luton’s league matches so far, had played as left wingback last term, Kal Naismith sewing up the position of left-sided centre half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Dan Potts then taking over the role after Naismith departed for Bristol City in the summer, Bell stayed in his original position, dropping back on the odd occasion when the ex-West Ham youngster missed out through injury.

Town defender Amari'i Bell

The transfer window arrival of Cody Drameh from Leeds United and Alfie Doughty’s return to full fitness, meant that the Jamaican international moved into the back three for the two home games against Cardiff and Stoke, impressing in his deeper role, as Luton kept successive clean sheets, running out 1-0 winners on each occasion.

On his change in roles, Bell said: “I’m happy to be playing every game whether it’s left centre back, left wingback, or wherever, I’m happy that I’m out there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I just need to continue to do the right things that I am doing to keep myself fit.

“Before I started playing left centre back I did prefer wingback, but at the same time I like a little bit of versatility and it’s shown I can play in a few different positions.”

Deployed at wingback for the 1-1 draw against Preston on Wednesday night with both Drameh and Doughty absent, Bell almost gave Luton the lead on Wednesday night, blasting narrowly wide on his right foot from team-mate Fred Onyedinma’s cross.

He did set up the goal when it came, showing his undoubted skill and attacking intent to fashion space for a cross that Carlton Morris headed home, as he continued: “I’m pleased to have a hand in the goal, it’s always nice to be on that side of the game, although I’m disappointed as I felt like we should have won it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even when Bell has played the centre back role, the onus under boss Rob Edwards is for him, or whoever is selected, to get into advanced areas.

It’s an area of his game that is really coming to the fore, with the defender’s consistency and performance levels clearly going up a notch or too since the former Forest Green chief took over in November.

On what the new manager has brought in, he said: “That's the way the gaffer wants to play.

"He wants the outside centre backs to bomb on and get forward and help create chances, so that’s something that we definitely work on and I'm happy to continue that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He gives us a lot of confidence to take risks and express ourselves.

"That’s what the boys are definitely doing, as you can see we’re showing a lot more confidence on the ball, we just need to tidy up in certain areas.”

Meanwhile, discussing the former Blackburn and Fleetwood player, who joined for a free transfer in the summer of 2021 and has now played 80 times for the club, Edwards added: “He’s in really good form, a really important player for us.

"We know he can play in a number of positions, and I really like what he’s about.

Advertisement

Advertisement