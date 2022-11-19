In-form Lockyer admits he had asked to go out loan after not featuring for the Hatters back in August

Tom Lockyer with a headed clearance against Huddersfield recently

Hatters defender Tom Lockyer admits he held discussions with former manager Nathan Jones about moving away from Kenilworth Road on loan in the early stages of the season.

The 27-year-old is ranked by WhoScored as one of the best centre-back's in the Championship this season, but found himself out of favour when Town began their campaign.

He was named as a substitute for the first four league matches, only playing in the Carabao Cup first round clash against Newport County, expecting another spell on the sidelines after the 3-2 defeat in which he scored a fine goal.

It led to a chat to with Jones, who has now left for Southampton, about his immediate future at the club, as he said: “It was crazy, four games into the start of the season I haven’t had a touch for Luton.

"I’m thinking where am I going to get minutes from?

"I’m speaking to the manager 'should I go out on loan? ‘No I need you there’.

"He puts me in against Swansea, I do well and keep a clean sheet.

"I’ve found my feet ever since. Football is a crazy place and I have found a lovely run of form."

Advertisement

Following that first league outing in a 2-0 victory in South Wales, Lockyer played four matches in a row and despite missing out against Coventry, has gone on to start all the next 12 fixtures, producing some stellar displays, easily his best for the Hatters, named captain against both Stoke City and Rotherham recently.

With seven clean sheets in the process including a magnificent display during the 1-0 success at Blackpool, his form for Luton has earned him a call-up to Wales World Cup squad, having been out of the picture for a year.

By his own admission, Lockyer feels that he is in the best condition he has been since undergoing ankle surgery, which brought to an end his 2021-22 campaign as he added: “It’s the fittest I have been since probably before the Euros.

I had the operation on my ankle just before the Euros and ever since then I have struggled with it but this season touch wood it’s been the best season injury-wise I have had.

Advertisement