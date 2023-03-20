In-form Luton defender called up by Jamaica for Mexico trip
Bell looking to win a ninth cap for his country
Luton defender Amari’i Bell has been called up by Jamaica for their CONCACAF Nations League qualifying group stage match against Mexico on Sunday.
After a goalless friendly draw against Trinidad & Tobago last week, Reggae Boyz coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 23-man squad for the clash to be played at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico at 8pm.
Bell, who has been in terrific form for Town this year, starting all but two of the Hatters’ Championship matches so far, has won eight caps for his country, his last coming during a 3-0 defeat against Argentina last year, when he came up against Lionel Messi.
Full squad
Goalkeeper: Jahmali Waite (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Amal Knight (Lexington).
Defenders: Amari'i Bell (Luton), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves), Adrian Mariappa (Unattached), Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Richard King (Cavalier), Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps), Kemar Lawrence (Minnesota United).
Midfielders: Jonathan Russell (Barnsley), Bobby Reid (Fulham), Demario Phillips (Mt Pleasant), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising), Daniel Johnson (Preston), Ravel Morrison (DC United), Kaheem Parris (Dynamo Kyiv).
Forwards: Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth), Cory Burke (NY Red Bulls), Trivante Stewart (Mt Pleasant), Shamar Nicholson (Spartak Moscow), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).