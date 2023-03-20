News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
8 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
8 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
9 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
11 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
11 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

In-form Luton defender called up by Jamaica for Mexico trip

Bell looking to win a ninth cap for his country

By Mike Simmonds
Published 20th Mar 2023, 21:44 GMT- 1 min read

Luton defender Amari’i Bell has been called up by Jamaica for their CONCACAF Nations League qualifying group stage match against Mexico on Sunday.

After a goalless friendly draw against Trinidad & Tobago last week, Reggae Boyz coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 23-man squad for the clash to be played at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico at 8pm.

Bell, who has been in terrific form for Town this year, starting all but two of the Hatters’ Championship matches so far, has won eight caps for his country, his last coming during a 3-0 defeat against Argentina last year, when he came up against Lionel Messi.

Most Popular

Full squad

Goalkeeper: Jahmali Waite (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Amal Knight (Lexington).

Defenders: Amari'i Bell (Luton), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Dexter Lembikisa (Wolves), Adrian Mariappa (Unattached), Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Richard King (Cavalier), Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps), Kemar Lawrence (Minnesota United).

Midfielders: Jonathan Russell (Barnsley), Bobby Reid (Fulham), Demario Phillips (Mt Pleasant), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising), Daniel Johnson (Preston), Ravel Morrison (DC United), Kaheem Parris (Dynamo Kyiv).

Luton defender Amari'i Bell in action for Jamaica against Argentina's Lionel Messi
Luton defender Amari'i Bell in action for Jamaica against Argentina's Lionel Messi
Luton defender Amari'i Bell in action for Jamaica against Argentina's Lionel Messi

Forwards: Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth), Cory Burke (NY Red Bulls), Trivante Stewart (Mt Pleasant), Shamar Nicholson (Spartak Moscow), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

MexicoLuton