In-form Luton youngster named in Northern Ireland U19s squad for Euro qualifiers

Midfielder out to Albania with his country

Midfielder out to Albania with his country

In-form ​Luton youngster Dylan Stitt has been named in the Northern Ireland U19s squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers.

​The Hatters teenager, who scored a hat-trick as Luton U18s beat Gillingham 3-2 in their Youth Alliance clash on Saturday, was born in Belfast, and has played three times for the U19s so far, also representing his country at U17 and U18 level too. He has now been selected by manager Gareth McAuley to head out to Albania for the Group 11 qualifying round of matches in a bid to reach next year’s tournament.

First up for the Irish is a clash against Denmark at the Niko Dovana Stadium in Durres tomorrow morning, kicking off at 11am. They then take on Israel at the same venue on Saturday at 11am before ending their four-team mini competition by taking on the hosts Albania at the Elbasan Arena next Tuesday, starting at 2pm.

The top two teams from the 13 qualifying groups and the best third-placed team will join top seeds Portugal in the elite round next spring. After that, the seven elite round group winners take part in the finals along with hosts Romania next summer. Still is one of just eight players who were in the 20-strong Northern Ireland panel in July that remain in McAuley’s squad.

Ahead of the qualifiers McAuley, who was a centre back for Lincoln City, Leicester City, Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion during his career, said of his squad, who will train at Sol Tropikal in Durres and the Luz i Vogel Stadium in Kavaje Municipality: “It’s good for the future but sometimes physically it is a big ask playing three games in a week. Having said that, I have great belief in the players. We have expectations to do well.”

Full squad, Goalkeepers: Mason Munn (Rangers), Ben Metcalf (Sunderland). Defenders: Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Aodhan Doherty (Blackburn Rovers), Conor Haughey (Fleetwood Town), Matthew Orr (Linfield), Harry Lynch (Glenavon), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Senan Devine (Coleraine), Keevan Hawthorne (Cliftonville).

Midfielders: Blaine McClure (Rangers), Callum Burnside, Francis Turley (Celtic), Dylan Stitt (Luton Town), Jack Doherty (Fleetwood Town), Ryan Corrigan (Cliftonville), Cole Brannigan (Aston Villa). Forwards: Braiden Graham (Everton), Ceadach O’Neill (Arsenal), Paul McGovern (Glenavon).