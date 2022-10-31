In-form Town attacker Mendes Gomes scores one and creates two as Fleetwood beat Accrington

Town attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes has rediscovered his form for Fleetwood - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton attacker Carlos Mendes Gomes continued his superb form for Fleetwood as he scored one and created two in Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Accrington Stanley in League One.

The 23-year-old broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he reacted quickly to half volley Callum Morton’s pass into the net from inside the box, scoring his fourth goal in six games.

He then picked out Shaun Rooney with a left wing cross to make it 2-0 just four minutes later, before seeing his corner headed home via the inside of the post before the hour mark by Josh Earl.

Speaking to the Cod Army official site, Mendes Gomes, who saw his side, without fellow on-loan Hatter Admiral Muskwe involved, end their eight games winless streak on home soil, admitted his confidence was boosted by the opening strike, saying: “I’m happy, we knew how important the game was.

“We haven’t been picking up wins at home since Plymouth I think, and obviously, the game being a derby we knew we were up for a battle.

“The first half was a little bit fifty-fifty, but I think we picked it up quite well.

“I think we were putting pressure on them; they were moving the ball well but second half we knew we had to press more.

"I was fortunate to get the first goal and build up from there.

“I think everyone will agree that as a footballer, confidence is everything.

"Obviously, after getting the first goal, I got that little boost.

“I think it’s a great environment and confidence in the team and it’s a nice feeling that we’ll be going out there next week and putting a smile on people’s faces.

“After a good win we want to keep it going and I think we have been unfortunate in different games.

"Now, it’s about building on that win and moving forward.”

Meanwhile, team-mate Steve Whittaker said of Mendes Gomes’ display: “We know Carlos has quality as you can see it in his play and then he showed his composure and then assisted two goals and scored one.