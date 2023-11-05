IN PICTURES: 10 players who have been at both Luton Town and Liverpool

Luton host Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, the hotly-anticipated fixture part of Sky Sports’ Super Sunday programme, kicking off at 4.30pm.
Over the years, a handful of players have represented both clubs, and the Luton News has found 10 who have done so in this gallery below.
1. Paul Walsh
Striker signed for Luton from Charlton Athletic in 1982 for a fee of £400,000. Played 89 times for the Hatters scoring 28 goals, named PFA Youth Player of the Year in 1984 as he then went to Liverpool for £700,000. Had an impressive stint at Anfield, winning the Division One and FA Cup double in 1985-86, plus the league title again in 1987-88 and the Football League Super Cup in 1986. Left the Reds in 1988 after Tottenham Hotspur shelled out £500,000 to take him to White Hart Lane. Photo: Getty Images
2. Don Hutchison
Came through at Hartlepool, moving to Liverpool for £175,000 in November 1990 under Kenny Dalglish. Spent four years at Anfield, playing 60 times, scoring 10 goals, before heading to West Ham United for £1.5m in 1994. Spells at Sheffield United, Everton, Sunderland, Millwall and Coventry, as the Scottish international moved to Luton in 2007. Featured 26 times for the Hatters, scoring one goal, that coming in a 2-0 win over Northampton. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Phil Boersma
Came through at Liverpool in 1968 as he helped the Reds to the First Division title in the 1972-73 campaign, also winning the 1973 UEFA Cup and the 1974 Charity Shield. Played almost 100 times for the Reds, going to Middlesbrough for £72,000 in 1975, joining Luton for £35,000 under Harry Haslam in August 1977. Scored 11 goals in 40 matches for the Hatters, heading to Swansea City a year later, where his career was unfortunately ended by a broken ankle. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Besian Idrizaj
Signed for Liverpool from Austrian side LASK Linz in 2005, joining Luton on loan at the end of the 2006-07 season as he played seven times in total for the Hatters, scoring once, that against Southend. Didn't get a first team appearance at Anfield as he had further loan spells at Crystal Palace and Wacker Innsbruck, then going to German side FC Eilenburg. Back in Wales a few years later to play for Swansea, but tragically died from a heart attack in May 2010 aged just 22. Photo: Hatters Heritage