IN PICTURES: 10 players who have been at both Luton Town and Liverpool

4 . Besian Idrizaj

Signed for Liverpool from Austrian side LASK Linz in 2005, joining Luton on loan at the end of the 2006-07 season as he played seven times in total for the Hatters, scoring once, that against Southend. Didn't get a first team appearance at Anfield as he had further loan spells at Crystal Palace and Wacker Innsbruck, then going to German side FC Eilenburg. Back in Wales a few years later to play for Swansea, but tragically died from a heart attack in May 2010 aged just 22. Photo: Hatters Heritage