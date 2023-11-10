IN PICTURES: 13 players who have played for both Luton Town and Manchester United

Over the years, a handful of players have represented both clubs, and the Luton News have picked 13 to have do so in the gallery below.
1. Ryan Tunnicliffe
Came through the ranks at Old Trafford, winning the 2011 FA Youth Cup and making two League Cup appearances for the Red Devils. Had a number of loan moves before signing for Fulham in 2014, spending three years at Craven Cottage. Joined Luton after being let go by Millwall in July 2019, playing 68 matches for the Hatters, scoring three goals. Released in the summer of June 2021 and after two years at Portsmouth, headed to Australian A-League team Adelaide United recently. Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Kevin Pilkington
Came through with Manchester United as he made eight first team outings for the Red Devils, including four Premier League starts. Had loans at Celtic and Port Vale, joining Mansfield in September 2000 and then Notts County in June 2005, playing over 300 games. Loaned to Luton in November 2009, a deal that Town made permanent in August 2010, turning out 33 times before returning to Notts County in October 2012. Now back at Kenilworth Road as the head of goalkeeping. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Ashley Grimes
After starting at Bohemians, Grimes went to Manchester United for £35,000 in March 1977. Made over 100 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 11 goals, part of the 1983 FA Cup winning squad. Moved to Coventry for £200,000 and then Luton in 1984, part of a swap deal with Kirk Stephens. In the Luton team who won the 1988 Littlewoods Cup, his cross turned home by Brian Stein for the winner. After 114 matches and four goals, the Republic of Ireland international went to Osasuna in 1989 and finished his career with Stoke City, retiring in 1992. Photo: Hatters Heritage
4. Les Sealey
Started at Coventry, moving to Luton in 1982 for £120,000. Hugely popular keeper played 259 times for the Hatters, including the 1989 Littlewoods Cup Final defeat to Nottingham Forest. Joined Manchester United on loan in 1989, winning the 1990 FA Cup and then the European Cup Winners Cup after signing permanently. Went to Aston Villa, but came back to Old Trafford in 1993 for a year, playing in the 1994 League Cup Final defeat to former side Villa. Finished his career with Blackpool, West Ham and Leyton Orient, but sadly died aged just 43 in August 2001. Photo: Hatters Heritage